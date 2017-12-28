BITTER COLD TEMPS IN METRO DETROIT: DANGEROUSLY COLD|WEATHER UPDATE|LOCAL RADAR

DEARBORN (WWJ) – AAA Michigan says its service call volume is up 157 percent — because of the cold.

The majority of drivers who call for help have dead batteries. The Auto Club says it is also getting calls from people who need a tow or who are having trouble with their tires.

[Bitterly Cold Weather Won’t Be Leaving Metro Detroit Any Time Soon]

AAA Michigan is issuing a statewide Cold Weather Warning as temperatures dip into the sub-zero territory, reminding drivers of ways they can avoid getting stranded in the cold.

  • Check traffic and weather conditions before heading out. WWJ Newsradio 950 has traffic and weather together on the 8’s, around the clock.
  • Have battery and charging system tested to ensure they are fully charged and in good condition.
  • Keep the gas tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze-up.
  • Use windshield washer fluid with a winter solvent that won’t freeze.
  • Use engine coolant that provides anti-freeze protection down to the lowest temperatures you expect to encounter; -30oF/-34oC is a good guideline.
  • Park vehicles in a garage.
  • If you have no garage, put a tarp over the hood or park protected from prevailing winds.
  • To keep doors from freezing shut, place a plastic trash bag between the door or window glass and the frame.
  • Postpone car washing until the temperature is above freezing.
  • Stranded Motorist Advice
  • Stay with the vehicle as long as it is safe to do so.
  • If the engine can be started, run it only long enough to keep warm.
  • Make sure the exhaust pipe is snow-free.
