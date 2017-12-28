DETROIT (WWJ) – The frigid temperatures causing a big water main break on Detroit’s west side.

The break has left the roads along Collingwood and Holmur streets wet, slushy and icy. In some areas the roads are not drive-able — stranding motorists and tow-truck drivers coming to the area to assist.

Detroit Water and Sewerage Department Deputy Director Palencia Mobley says water main breaks are typical during the winter weather but this is earlier than usual.

Among the challenges of the current cold, broken water mains… in this case leading to an impassible west side Detroit neighborhood. Details @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/T3HMb0Ecig — Jon Hewett (@JonHewettWWJ) December 28, 2017

“The extreme cold though did hit a little earlier … we usually don’t see this volume come in until January.”

Crews are on the scene checking on the break and whether the catch basins are able to drain the water that has been flowing.

She says they’ve been working to improve the infrastructure in the city.

“What you can do is to continue to invest in your infrastructure, like we are doing, and wrapping up our water main replacement – we, actually, have been laying water main even during the winter months,” says Mobley.

No time frame on when the water main will be completely repaired.