SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) – A U.S. Coast Guard ice-breaking ship and crew were working to free another vessel stuck in the Middle Neebish Channel of the St. Marys River.

The Coast Guard says Thursday that after that vessel is freed in the up-bound channel, the crew of the cutter Biscayne Bay will head to the down-bound channel to break free another vessel near Sawmill Point.

The Canadian Coast Guard Ship Samuel Risley was scheduled to assist with the ice-breaking operations.

The 140-foot (43-meter) Biscayne Bay also helped free a freighter Tuesday near Neebish Island, southeast of Sault Ste. Marie.

The St. Marys River is along the eastern edge of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

