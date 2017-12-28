BITTER COLD TEMPS IN METRO DETROIT: DANGEROUSLY COLD|WEATHER UPDATE|LOCAL RADAR

MARYSVILLE, Mich. (AP) – A construction company plans to break ground this spring on a new subdivision in eastern Michigan that local officials say is the type of project that helps invest in the community.

The Times Herald reports that Boddy Construction has purchased dozens of acres in Marysville, with plans to build about 200 homes.

Mayor Dan Damman says the city will have to rezone the properties in order for construction to move forward. The City Council is expected to decide on the issue early next year.
Damman says he hopes the new homes will encourage people to invest in the community and facilitate economic growth.

The first phase of construction would include 80 to 100 houses worth $175,000 to $250,000. The second phase would be condominiums.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

