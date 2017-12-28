BITTER COLD TEMPS IN METRO DETROIT: DANGEROUSLY COLD|WEATHER UPDATE|LOCAL RADAR

HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) – A demolition company is facing a $101,000 state fine for safety violations found after a worker was killed at a western Michigan arena.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration found five violations by Grand Rapids-based X-Treme Demolition Inc. related to the Aug. 1 collapse at the Holland Civic Center which killed 38-year-old Ruben Gomez-Vazques of Grand Rapids and injured another worker. The Holland Sentinel and Mlive.com reported Thursday the contractor was cited Nov. 28 for violations including improper fall protection and not having the floor supported.

Authorities say the workers were using a sledgehammer and jackhammer to remove concrete stairs when the floor collapsed from underneath them. Gomez-Vazques was trapped under concrete debris and died at the scene.

Officials from X-Treme Demolition didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

