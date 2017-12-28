CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
ATLANTA - DECEMBER 31: Brad Lester #1 of the Auburn University Tigers runs around Michael Hamlin #25 of the Clemson Univeristy Tigers during the Chick-Fil-A Bowl on December 31, 2007 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A former Auburn University football player has been arrested on a child pornography charge in Georgia.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that 32-year-old Brad Lester remained jailed Wednesday in Gwinnett County following his arrest last week.

Lester played running back for Auburn between 2004 and 2008, scoring 20 career touchdowns.

Jail records show Lester was jailed last Thursday on charges of unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance and distribution of child pornography.

Arrest warrants obtained by the newspaper say Lester is accused of using his cellphone to surreptitiously record a boy in a bathroom stall at a restaurant on Nov. 6.

The newspaper says an attorney for Lester declined to comment.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

