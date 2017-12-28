BITTER COLD TEMPS IN METRO DETROIT: DANGEROUSLY COLD|WEATHER UPDATE|LOCAL RADAR
DETROIT (WWJ) – She’s calling it an answer to her prayers.

A 90-year old Detroit woman who, for two-years, has been without working heat and hot-water has received a new heater and boiler. To keep warm, Laura McCrory had been using space heaters and her kitchen oven.

“I’ve been praying for this,” said McCrory. “I cried unto the Lord, just before I got this help. You know I’m here by myself. I said, ‘help me.'”

THAW: The Heat and Warmth Fund, got involved and reached out to Cregger Plumbing in Ferndale.

“Nobody should have to live under these circumstances,” said Derrick Mackie with Cregger Plumbing. “We know that people do, and we’re glad to help whenever we can.”

THAW also helped McCrory get electrical work done on her home — and has arranged for her roof to be replaced.

Ferndale based Cregger Plumbing provided the new tanks and service for free.

