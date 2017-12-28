BITTER COLD TEMPS IN METRO DETROIT: DANGEROUSLY COLD|WEATHER UPDATE|LOCAL RADAR

PONTIAC (WWJ) – Authorities across metro Detroit are searching for an armed robber they believed is involved in at least eight robberies over the past three weeks.

Oakland County investigators say the suspect robbed a Subway restaurant and attempted to rob a flower shop in Pontiac last weekend. In the Pontiac robberies the suspect was wearing a mask or scarf that was covering his face.

He’s also wanted for robberies in Auburn Hills, Waterford Township, Port Huron and Hartland Township (north of Brighton).

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5 foot 7 to 5 foot 9. In the Subway robbery he was wearing a black puffy jacket.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. There is a cash reward of $1,000 an you will remain anonymous.

