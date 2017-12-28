DETROIT (WWJ) – A grieving Detroit family is looking for answers as they mourn the death of a loved one killed in a drive by shooting nearly one week ago.

Dozens of people gathered Wednesday night to remember Damond Carpenter. The 18-year-old was a freshman at Western Michigan University — home for the holiday break — when he was shot dead while driving his car near Cadieux and Morang around 6 p.m. on Dec. 22.

Police do not believe Carpenter was the intended target of the shooting, which left two other people injured. Investigators have not yet discovered a motive for the shooting.

Descriptions of the suspect have not been released, but reports indicate the shots were fired from a Chrysler 300.

Carpenter’s family and friends are asking for the public’s help in identifying any suspects in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-267-4600. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.