DETROIT (WWJ) — This year’s D Drop in Detroit will be a little bit different from year’s past — it’ll be held in a new location.

The annual New Year’s Eve celebration will be taking place at Beacon Park at Grand River and Cass Avenues in downtown Detroit on Sunday instead of its regular host site of Campus Martius. Large attendance numbers in previous years was the reason why officials elected to move the event this year.

“We had a bit of a capacity issue there at Campus Martius,” Motor City New Year’s Eve Co-Founder Jerrod Mooney told WWJ Newsradio 950. “It’s a beautiful area and we are sad to leave it but we needed a little bit more space. We had a total attendance last year of pushing close to 40,000 people and this (move) allows us growth for not only this year but for years to come.”

The festivities will run throughout most of the afternoon and evening, starting with kids activities beginning at 4 p.m. The 2018 Kids Zone will include games, activities, kids’ karaoke and musical entertainment, face painting, their favorite characters and carriage rides. There will also be the Kids’ Drop at 6:30 p.m.

The event will also feature live entertainment on the main stage, fire pits and other family entertainment. Among those performing will be Danielle Bahoora from “The Voice” and the “Detroit Funk Band.” At midnight, the seven-foot “D” will drop to officially welcome in the new year.

The event is free of charge. For more information on this year’s Motor City New Year’s Eve, go to motorcitynye.com.