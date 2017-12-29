CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:bad haircut, barbershop, Chris Melore, disorderly conduct, Local TV, talkers, wisconsin

CBS Local — A Wisconsin barber had his clippers taken away by police after leaving a customer bloody and missing a large portion of his hair.

Khaled A. Shabani allegedly started twisting his 22-year-old customer’s ear, accused him of fidgeting in the barber’s chair, and then snipped the man’s ear with scissors. To make things worse, police report that Shabani then took out his electric clipper and ran it down the middle of the customer’s head.

Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain told the Wisconsin State Journal the incident left the 22-year-old, “looking a bit like Larry from the ‘Three Stooges.’” The stylist at Ruby’s Salon in Madison was arrested on charges of mayhem and disorderly conduct while armed. “While it is not a crime to give someone a bad haircut, you will get arrested for intentionally snipping their ear with a scissors,” DeSpain added.

The customer reportedly went to another barber to have the rest of his head shaved after the Dec. 22 run-in at Ruby’s. The jailed barber’s shop isn’t fairing any better on the business review website Yelp, which has flooded the salon with poor reviews since 2014. Several reviews have also accused Shabani and the staff of similar snipping incidents as well as making insulting remarks to their customers.

The 46-year-old claims the whole incident was an accident. He is due in court on Jan. 5, 2018.

