Missing Person, Detroit, Detroit Police
DETROIT (WWJ) — Local authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen who hasn’t been seen since this morning.

qudss alwahame Detroit Teenage Girl Is Missing After Argument With Sister [PHOTO]

Qudss Alwahami (Photo: Detroit Police)

Qudss Alwahami, 16, was last seen around 10 a.m. on Friday by her family inside their home in the 1000 block of Ethel Street in Detroit. Police say she left the house without permission after getting into an argument with her sister.

This is the first time she’s gone missing so her family is very concerned about her wellbeing.

Alwahami is described as 5-foot-5, 110 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing red pajamas, a black coat and black boats with no hat.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Detroit Police at 313-596-5400 or 313-596-5440.

 

