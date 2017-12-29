Damond Carpenter, Detroit, Detroit Police, Fatal Shooting, Drive-by Shooting, Western Michigan University
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]
Filed Under:Damond Carpenter, detroit, detroit police, Drive-by shooting, fatal shooting, Western Michigan University

DETROIT (WWJ) — A visitation service was held tonight for Detroit teenager and Western Michigan University student Damond Carpenter, who was murdered one week ago in a drive-by shooting.

A steady flow of mourners filed into the Cole Funeral Home on West Grand Boulevard Friday night to pay their respects to the family of 18-year-old Damond Carpenter, who was gunned down as he drove by an apartment building on Cadieux and Morang on Dec. 22.

“Damond was just a great kid,” said Melinda Carpenter, mother of Damond. “Always happy and was always there.”

Police do not believe Damond Carpenter was the intended target of the shooting, which also left two other people injured. Investigators have not yet discovered a motive for the shooting.

Melinda Carpenter said she is trying to find forgiveness for those who killed her son.

“I’m a Christian so therefore I can try to forgive them but I will never forget what they did,” Melinda Carpenter said. “They took my baby from me and I hate them for that. I will get justice for my baby until the day I die.”

A GoFundMe account to help the family has been created and has already raised more than $5,000.

Detroit Police continue to search for those responsible in the shooting of Damond Carpenter, who will be laid to rest on Saturday. Descriptions of the suspect have not been released, but reports indicate the shots were fired from a Chrysler 300.

Carpenter’s family and friends are asking for the public’s help in identifying any suspects in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-267-4600. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch