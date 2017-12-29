DETROIT (WWJ) — A visitation service was held tonight for Detroit teenager and Western Michigan University student Damond Carpenter, who was murdered one week ago in a drive-by shooting.

A steady flow of mourners filed into the Cole Funeral Home on West Grand Boulevard Friday night to pay their respects to the family of 18-year-old Damond Carpenter, who was gunned down as he drove by an apartment building on Cadieux and Morang on Dec. 22.

“Damond was just a great kid,” said Melinda Carpenter, mother of Damond. “Always happy and was always there.”

Police do not believe Damond Carpenter was the intended target of the shooting, which also left two other people injured. Investigators have not yet discovered a motive for the shooting.

Melinda Carpenter said she is trying to find forgiveness for those who killed her son.

“I’m a Christian so therefore I can try to forgive them but I will never forget what they did,” Melinda Carpenter said. “They took my baby from me and I hate them for that. I will get justice for my baby until the day I die.”

A GoFundMe account to help the family has been created and has already raised more than $5,000.

Detroit Police continue to search for those responsible in the shooting of Damond Carpenter, who will be laid to rest on Saturday. Descriptions of the suspect have not been released, but reports indicate the shots were fired from a Chrysler 300.

Carpenter’s family and friends are asking for the public’s help in identifying any suspects in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-267-4600. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.