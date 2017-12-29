CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:Detroit Lions
CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 24: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Paul Brown Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images)

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

I have had the pleasure of covering Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions since he came into the league in 2009.

This season the Lions brought in TJ Lang from the Green Bay Packers, and he’s had an interview segment called “Talkin’ with T.J.” It’s such a good segment and every week they sat on an absurd object and Lang kept saying he was waiting for Stafford to buy the show some nice chairs, since he got his massive contract this offseason.

Stafford finally joined the show and it was flat-out hilarious.

Stafford was sitting in a king-style seat while Lang was stuck in a folding chair. The league’s highest paid QB showed a side of himself I have never seen.

While wearing a gray Lions sweatshirt, he unzips it to show his famous “it’s my new shirt” t-shirt that has a picture of himself on it.

Some of the topics that were touched on were his relationship with L.A. Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw and his knowledge of science. The duo also critiqued his past photos.

This video is phenomenal and it may give you a new way to look at the Lions QB.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE ENTIRE VIDEO.

