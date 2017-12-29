CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 24: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Paul Brown Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images)

I have had the pleasure of covering Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions since he came into the league in 2009.

This season the Lions brought in TJ Lang from the Green Bay Packers, and he’s had an interview segment called “Talkin’ with T.J.” It’s such a good segment and every week they sat on an absurd object and Lang kept saying he was waiting for Stafford to buy the show some nice chairs, since he got his massive contract this offseason.

Stafford finally joined the show and it was flat-out hilarious.

Stafford was sitting in a king-style seat while Lang was stuck in a folding chair. The league’s highest paid QB showed a side of himself I have never seen.

While wearing a gray Lions sweatshirt, he unzips it to show his famous “it’s my new shirt” t-shirt that has a picture of himself on it.

Some of the topics that were touched on were his relationship with L.A. Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw and his knowledge of science. The duo also critiqued his past photos.

This video is phenomenal and it may give you a new way to look at the Lions QB.

