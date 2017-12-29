DETROIT (WWJ) – It could be an unforgettable New Year for Michigan Lottery players — with BIG Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots up for grabs.
Friday night’s Mega Millions prize is at least $306 million (cash option, $191 million) and Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is worth $384 million ($239 million cash value).
If someone in Michigan wins tonight’s drawing, it would be the largest Mega Millions prize won in the state. Currently, $208 million is the record — claimed in April 2005 by Ralph and Mary Stebbins of Port Huron.
Saturday’s jackpot is the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot in 2017. If a Michigan player wins this jackpot, it would be the largest Powerball prize won in the state. The current record is held by Donald Lawson of Lapeer, who won a $337 million jackpot in August 2012.
Mega Millions drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday evening. Tickets are $2 a piece.
Powerball drawings take place on Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets are $1 each.