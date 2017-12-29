CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
CBS Local — While “being a better person” is still topping the list of New Year’s resolutions, more people are focusing on their health as they enter 2018.

According to a Marist poll of over 1,000 Americans, being a better person and losing weight tied for this year’s most popular resolution with each receiving 12 percent of the vote. Exercising more and eating healthier were each selected by nine percent of the respondents. Seven percent of the group want to improve their overall health.

“With weight loss tying for the number-one resolution and exercise and healthy eating making the top five, health is top of mind,” Dr. Lee M. Miringoff, Director of The Marist College Institute for Public Opinion said in the poll’s release.

Marist reports that being a better person dropped four points, from 16 percent in 2017, when it was the clear top New Year’s goal for Americans. Spending less money also dropped by one percent compared to last year’s survey.

Also moving up on the list of 2018 resolutions was the goal to get a better job. The number of Americans looking to find better work nearly doubled from this point last year; going from five to nine percent of resolutions made.

Whether people will actually keep their goals is the real question however, Marist’s researchers claim men are more likely to say they accomplished their task. According to the study, 75 percent of men told researchers they achieved at least part of their New Year’s resolution compared to 62 percent of women in 2017.

