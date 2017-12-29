DETROIT (WWJ) – It doesn’t seem like a lot of snow — but its enough to make for a slippery drive.

The snow fell overnight Thursday and into Friday morning, leaving a fresh layer roughly a half-inch to an inch, depending on where you live.

Salt trucks have been out, but roads are icy. Drivers should take caution.

A few accidents have been reported on area freeways, with drivers reporting the worst conditions on I-96 in the Brighton and Novi areas.

Forecasters say we could see some additional flurries as the day progresses, turning into snow showers overnight and into Saturday. Accumulations are expected around an inch.

Around 1" for M-59 south beginning this evening. A narrow band of 2" between this afternoon and pre-dawn Saturday is possible centered near pic.twitter.com/ZEaDwfAF8R — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) December 29, 2017

