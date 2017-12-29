DETROIT (WWJ) — Detroit Police are looking for a man who was involved in a non-fatal shooting on the city’s west side earlier this month.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating 26-year-old Micos Davon Welch, who was involved in a non-fatal shooting on Dec. 3. Welch and another man — 27-year-old Joseph Magwood — got into an argument with a 34-year-old man around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 3 in the 22000 block of West 7 Mile Road.

Following the initial argument, both Welch and Magwood left the location, with one of them grabbing a handgun from a Red SUV. The gun was handed over to the first suspect, who then confronted the victim and shot him in the foot.

Both suspects fled the scene in the Red SUV following the incident. The victim was treated and listed in stable condition.

Through an investigation both Welch and Magwood were identified as the two suspects. Magwood was located and taken into custody on Dec. 20 without incident. However, authorities are still searching for Welch.

Anyone with knowledge of Welch’s whereabouts or additional information on this incident should contact the Detroit Police Eighth Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.