Nov 19, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Avery Bradley (22) celebrates his basket in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. (Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) – A Detroit Pistons guard has apparently been involved in a pricey sex scandal.

According to multiple reports, Avery Bradley entered into a confidentiality agreement with an unnamed reality TV star who accused him of sexual assault earlier this year.

Although the amount of the settlement hasn’t been disclosed, TMZ Sports, which first reported the incident, says negations got as high as $400,000 at one point. While Bradley, through his attorney, has admitted to the settlement, he has denied any wrongdoing.

The allegations stem from an incident that reportedly occurred back in May during the Eastern Conference finals in Cleveland, Ohio — while Bradley was a member of the Boston Celtics.

According to reports, the woman claimed Bradley sexually assaulted her as she was passed out drunk. After the incident, the story goes, the woman allegedly contacted Bradley and accused him of the assault. The two sides then apparently came together, TMZ reported, to work out a deal that would keep the woman quiet.

Bradley’s attorney tells TMZ that he adamantly denies all wrongdoing and only entered into the agreement to prevent false information from being made public.

“The confidentiality agreement specifically refutes and denies the validity of all allegations of any wrongful conduct by Mr. Bradley,” attorney Brian Wolf told TMZ. “The sole purpose of the agreement was to protect the reputation and privacy of Mr. Bradley and his family.”

Wolf added that his team will take “appropriate action against all persons involved in the wrongful disclosure of this agreement.”

The NBA has not yet commented on the incident.