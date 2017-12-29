Roseville, Roseville Police, Operating Under Influence, Car Crash
ROSEVILLE (WWJ) — A Roseville man is behind bars after hitting two police cars while allegedly driving under the influence.

Damaged police car (Photo: Roseville Police)

Investigators say the 26-year-old was headed southbound on Gratiot Avenue near 12 Mile Road at 11 p.m. on Thursday when he lost control of his black 2008 Saturn Vue.

He apparently hit the center median before slamming into the two patrol cars that were sitting in the crossover.

Thankfully, there were only minor injuries but both of the police cars are damaged.

The suspect was taken into custody after the incident, and police say an arraignment is expected next week.

