DETROIT (WWJ) – A SkyWest flight from Iowa to Detroit had to make an emergency landing in Milwaukee after the plane suddenly lost cabin pressure.

Sky West flight 4668, a Canadair regional jet, was flying from Cedar Rapids to Detroit when the flight crew reported a cabin pressurization problem. The plane diverted to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, where it landed around 8 p.m. Thursday without incident.

A female passenger was taken to the hospital and treated for ear pain after the landing, which happened roughly an hour after takeoff.

SkyWest spokeswoman Marissa Snow says mechanical crews are investigating what caused the loss in cabin pressure. The Federal Aviation Administration is also investigating.

The flight was a Delta Connection; 38 passengers and three crew members were on board.

Passengers were able to travel on to Detroit by the afternoon.

