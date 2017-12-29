GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Jordy Nelson missed a second day of practice with a shoulder injury, leaving his availability in the Packers’ already short-handed receiving group in doubt for Green Bay’s season finale against Detroit.

Leading receiver Davante Adams, who was in the concussion protocol following a hit two weeks ago from Carolina linebacker Thomas Davis, also appears unlikely to face the Lions after missing practice Thursday.

Fourth receiver Geronimo Allison sat out Thursday with an illness. Tight end Richard Rodgers (shoulder) also appears unlikely to play after he missed a second straight day of practice.

Coach Mike McCarthy said that rookie tight end Emanuel Byrd, who was elevated from the practice squad this week, will be active against Detroit on Sunday.

The Packers (7-8) will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

Second-year player Trevor Davis and undrafted free agent Michael Clark figure to get more opportunities at receiver alongside remaining starter Randall Cobb while backup quarterback Brett Hundley runs the offense.

Guard Jahri Evans (knee), running back Aaron Jones (knee) and linebacker Nick Perry (ankle/shoulder) also each missed a second day of practice.

