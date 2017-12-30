All Saints Church, Detroit, Roman Catholic
Filed Under:All Saints Church, detroit, Roman Catholic

DETROIT (WWJ) — After more than 100 years, a Roman Catholic church in Detroit is closing partly because Hispanics who worship there fear immigration agents.

The final Mass at All Saints Church will be celebrated tomorrow on Detroit’s southwest side. The Reverend Marc Gawronski tells the Detroit Free Press there are many reasons for the closure. The church has weak finances, needs repairs and has been losing members.

Gawronski says immigration agents have informally said they wouldn’t “hassle people” at church. But he says people who are in the U.S. illegally have been nervous about attending Mass.

In 2012, the Detroit archbishop told All Saints and St. Gabriel to make plans for a merger.

All Saints Church is located at 7824 W. Fort Street in Detroit.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch