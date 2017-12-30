DETROIT (WWJ) — After more than 100 years, a Roman Catholic church in Detroit is closing partly because Hispanics who worship there fear immigration agents.
The final Mass at All Saints Church will be celebrated tomorrow on Detroit’s southwest side. The Reverend Marc Gawronski tells the Detroit Free Press there are many reasons for the closure. The church has weak finances, needs repairs and has been losing members.
Gawronski says immigration agents have informally said they wouldn’t “hassle people” at church. But he says people who are in the U.S. illegally have been nervous about attending Mass.
In 2012, the Detroit archbishop told All Saints and St. Gabriel to make plans for a merger.
All Saints Church is located at 7824 W. Fort Street in Detroit.