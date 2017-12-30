DETROIT — If the Lions part ways with Jim Caldwell, it appears they’ll try to move forward with a defensive-minded coach.

Caldwell has been on the hot seat for months, and the heat was turned up this past week after the Lions were eliminated from postseason contention. A number of names have been thrown out there for who could possibly replace him, and now there’s apparently a lead candidate — New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. That’s according to NFL.com’s Michael Silver.

If Jim Caldwell is dismissed in Detroit, Patriots DC Matt Patricia would be considered the leading candidate for Lions HC job — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) December 30, 2017

Silver tweeted about the possibility of Patricia taking over as the Lions next head coach if Caldwell is dismissed, naming him as the “leading candidate.” This should come as no surprise to Lions fans, especially with the connection between the Patriots and Lions general manager Bob Quinn.

As many know, Quinn spent 16 seasons with the Patriots. That included numerous seasons with Patricia, who joined the Patriots coaching staff in 2004.

The Lions will wrap up the 2017 season on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. from Ford Field. Win or lose, it could very well be Caldwell’s final game as the Lions head coach.