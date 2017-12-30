National Weather Service, Wind Chill Advisory, Winter Weather Advisory
DETROIT (WWJ) — A Wind Chill Advisory will go into effect later tonight for all of southeastern Michigan.

The temperatures will continue to remain low tonight with the National Weather Service issuing a Wind Chill Advisory for all of southeastern Michigan. That includes the following counties: Midland, Bay, Saginaw, Tuscola, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe.

The Wind Chill Advisory will go into effect at 10 p.m. and last until 10 a.m. on Sunday. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will drop to between 0 and -10 degrees. The wind chill will range anywhere from -10 to -15 degrees.

The wind speeds aren’t expected to be very high, however, with temperatures being so low any wind would drop the wind chill to dangerous levels. The National Weather Service says these cold temperatures can cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes of exposed skin.

A Winter Weather Advisory has also been issued by the National Weather Service for Sanilac and Huron counties. Lake effect snow showers and very cold wind chills are expected for both counties.

