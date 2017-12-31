DETROIT (AP) – The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for southeastern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula this New Year’s Eve.

Weather service forecasters predict wind chills to drop Sunday night to as low as -16 in Sandusky. In Detroit the wind chill on Sunday night is expected to be -5. The wind chill advisory for southeastern Michigan is from 9 p.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday. The weather service warns of frost bite and hypothermia risks. Wind chills in parts of the Upper Peninsula are forecast at between -25 and -30 degrees.

The Muskegon Chronicle reports that the National Weather Service’s Grand Rapids office says 19.9 inches of snow fell in 48 hours as of 7 p.m. Saturday in Muskegon. It’s the greatest two-day snowfall total in Muskegon since January 2012.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

