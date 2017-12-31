YPSILANTI (WWJ) – One person is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Ypsilanti Sunday afternoon.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office telling WWJ deputies responded to the Cliffs Communities off of Grove Road for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, one person was found fatally shot.

Susan, a resident at the complex, says she tried to leave her home — but was told she had to wait until deputies finished at the scene:

“I did say to the officer, it sounded like somebody bad — conflict resolution type of thing and he agreed.”

Authorities tell WWJ they responded to calls from residents around noon — when deputies arrived — they found one person dead on the scene.

” … he said the shooting appeared to be random because I asked if it was indicitive of the complex? And he said it appeared to be random,” said Susan.

There’s no information at this time about the identity of the victim — or who may be behind the killing.

If you have any information about this incident you are asked to contact police or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.