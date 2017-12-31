27 NOVEMBER 2014: Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) give Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate (15) a high-five after a touchdown during game action between the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions during a regular season game played at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. This was the 75th game that the Detroit Lions have hosted on Thanksgiving Day. (Photo by Scott Grau/Icon Sportswire/Corbis via Getty Images)

With little on the line, the Lions got creative in their final game of the season.

Following a touchdown by Ameer Adbullah in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 35-11 win over the Packers, the offense stayed on the field and Jim Bob Cooter dialed up some trickery.

As Matthew Stafford shouted orders at the line of scrimmage and appeared to act confused, center Travis Swanson snapped the ball to Abdullah. Abdullah ran toward his right and flipped a lateral to a criss-crossing Golden Tate, who chucked the ball to a wide open Stafford in the end zone.

Upon the first receiving score of his career, Stafford hurled the ball into the upper deck. One lucky fan likely headed home with a special souvenir.

Earlier in the game, Stafford and Tate linked up in more traditional fashion for a 71-yard touchdown. The reception pushed Tate over 1,000 yards for the second consecutive season.