DETROIT (WWJ) — A man was found dead in front of a church on Detroit’s east side and police believe he may have froze to death.

The man was sitting outside of Shady Grove Church on McDougall Street near Vernor Highway this morning.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. It’s not clear if the man was homeless. The man’s identity has not been released at this time.

Temperatures dropped to below zero overnight.

