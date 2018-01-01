Redford Township, Redford Township Police, Fatal Shooting
REDFORD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — Redford Township Police say a 27-year-old man was shot at a multi-unit recording studio on Olympia near Grand River Avenue. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

There are not a lot known details at this time, but police say the suspect and victim knew each other. There have been no arrests made at this time.

This incident is still under investigation.

Redford Township Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

