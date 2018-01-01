Pontiac, Oakland County Sheriff's office, Domestic Violence
Filed Under:domestic violence, Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Pontiac

PONTIAC (WWJ) — A 41-year-old Pontiac man will be back before a judge next week after he allegedly beat his girlfriend, sending her to the hospital.

fuller Pontiac Man Arrested After Punching, Choking Girlfriend

Centennial Fuller (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff’s office)

On Dec. 29, 2017, the Oakland County Sheriff’s office says deputies responded to N. Edith Street after a security guard called 911 to report that he saw a man beating a woman in the hallway of an apartment complex.

Deputies followed the blood to an apartment and forced it open, only to find the suspect — identified as Centennial Fuller — hiding under the bed and a woman, who wasn’t able to talk because of an injury to her jaw.

Deputies say she also told them that her boyfriend choked her, cut her hair off, and punched her a few times.

Fuller was arraigned on assault and domestic violence charges. He was given a bond of $100,000 cash/surety. His next court date is Jan. 8.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch