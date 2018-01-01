PONTIAC (WWJ) — A 41-year-old Pontiac man will be back before a judge next week after he allegedly beat his girlfriend, sending her to the hospital.

On Dec. 29, 2017, the Oakland County Sheriff’s office says deputies responded to N. Edith Street after a security guard called 911 to report that he saw a man beating a woman in the hallway of an apartment complex.

Deputies followed the blood to an apartment and forced it open, only to find the suspect — identified as Centennial Fuller — hiding under the bed and a woman, who wasn’t able to talk because of an injury to her jaw.

Deputies say she also told them that her boyfriend choked her, cut her hair off, and punched her a few times.

Fuller was arraigned on assault and domestic violence charges. He was given a bond of $100,000 cash/surety. His next court date is Jan. 8.