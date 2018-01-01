ROYAL OAK (WWJ) — A woman has been killed in an accident on 696 eastbound near Woodward Avenue in Royal Oak.

Michigan State Police First Lt. Michael Shaw says the woman lost control of her Jeep Compass and crashed into the median wall. Some good Samaritans stopped at the scene and blocked off the lanes. However, when they got out of the car they saw a Ford Ranger driving in the left lane, and not stopping.

The Ford Ranger driving in the left lane then hit the driver of the Compass ,who was standing outside her vehicle. She died on scene.

“They got out of their vehicle and when they saw the Ranger come over and they jumped over the median wall,” Shaw said. “That’s why we recommend just as they see crashes like this to just call 911. We have way too many people that are standing on the freeway now or just stopping for crashes. People don’t realize how fast 70 miles per hour is.”

Shaw says they believe both drivers were under the influence of alcohol and drugs. The driver of the ranger was arrested.

The identities of both people involved in this incident have not been released at this time.