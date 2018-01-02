Filed Under:Detroit Lions, Golden Tate

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

With the frigid temperatures outside, it might be tough to start thinking about hitting the golf course.

Some people are luckier than others. Golden Tate, for example, can fly anywhere he wants to play golf in warm weather since he and his Lions teammates are no longer playing football.

Tate took to his Instagram account to announce that golf season has started for him. He labeled the video, “Golf season for me starts tmrw….. unfortunately that is. (Watch all the way until the end).”

I really enjoyed watching this video. Most professional athletes are great at just about anything and everything they do. This time it didn’t go as planned.

Not only did Tate’s drive not go as planned but the golf club slipped out of his hand.

This might be the top video of 2018 so far.

