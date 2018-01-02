TAYLOR (WWJ) – The bitter cold has caused pipes to burst in three public buildings in the city of Taylor just days after Christmas.

Lakes of Taylor Golf Club with water pouring over the rails. (City of Taylor)

Mayor Rick Sollars says it was like a domino effect, beginning at City Hall on Thursday night, continuing at the city’s Lakes of Taylor Golf Club and ending at an activity building at Heritage Park.

“It’s an older metal building, that actually has a plumbing line that’s in the outer wall and it broke last year, and it was replaced this year … actually it was just replaced about a month and a half ago, and it broke again,” said Sollars.

Water poured into the buildings over a five-hour period on Dec. 28.

According to reports, the Lakes of Taylor golf club suffered the majority of the damage after a fire-suppression line burst and flowed for over an hour before it could be stopped.
The Activity Building at Heritage Park is also dealing with damage.

Interior of Taylor city building. (City of Taylor)

The City Hall is dried out and re-opened, but Sollars says events will have to be canceled, probably for a couple of months – at the golf club, where water poured down the staircase onto the first floor. The mayor’s planned State of the City address will be moved to a new location.

The repairs could cost over $100,000. No word on when the other two buildings are expected to re-open.

