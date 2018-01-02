Filed Under:Aaron Rodgers

When Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was dating actress Olivia Munn, plenty of Packers’ fans thought she was to blame for the team’s struggles.

Now the two have split up and she has even trolled her former man on social media.

Rodgers is now reportedly dating another famous young lady.

According to TerezOwens.com:

This is from our source. “Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick were spotted at Aaron’s favorite restaurant in Green Bay after Christmas. An onlooker said that Danica and Aaron were all over each other, kissing and couldn’t seem to keep their hands off each other.

Patrick’s Instagram account is amazing and has over 400,000 followers and now that she isn’t racing anymore she will have time to do her yoga and post more photos on her social media account.

…the days are winding down, and the tan is getting stronger!☀️😎

A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on

Patrick and Rodgers might be the perfect fit, they both know the grind of being a professional athlete.

Could Patrick be the next jinx on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers?

