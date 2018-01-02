By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
When Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was dating actress Olivia Munn, plenty of Packers’ fans thought she was to blame for the team’s struggles.
Now the two have split up and she has even trolled her former man on social media.
Rodgers is now reportedly dating another famous young lady.
According to TerezOwens.com:
This is from our source. “Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick were spotted at Aaron’s favorite restaurant in Green Bay after Christmas. An onlooker said that Danica and Aaron were all over each other, kissing and couldn’t seem to keep their hands off each other.
Patrick’s Instagram account is amazing and has over 400,000 followers and now that she isn’t racing anymore she will have time to do her yoga and post more photos on her social media account.
@prettyintensebydanica is avail for preorder or in stores after the new year. I can’t wait for this year and a half long process to actually be in people’s hands. Of all the things I do, helping people become well on the inside and outside is the most gratifying. 🙌🏼 just say yes, you yourself. You are your longest relationship!
Since the heat is still on (at least here in the Carolinas!), it's a good time to let everyone know that @somniumwine will be making a Sauvignon Blanc and a Rosé that will be ready April of 2018!!!!! I have always wanted to make a white which will be from knights valley and the Rosé will be made from the Cabernet Franc and Petit Verdot off the property. ☀️👙cheers! Oh, and drank plenty of the cab available on our website while on vacation last week……as you can see, the bottle is empty! 😜
Patrick and Rodgers might be the perfect fit, they both know the grind of being a professional athlete.
Could Patrick be the next jinx on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers?