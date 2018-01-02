DETROIT (WWJ) – A semi truck took out a street light and crashed into an overpass Tuesday afternoon, slowing traffic on a stretch of freeway in Detroit.

Reporting from the scene, WWJ’s Jon Hewett said there were no apparent injuries in the crash, on I-75 northbound just before the E. Grand Blvd. exit.

The two right lanes of NB I-75 were blocked as a tow truck and Michigan State Police remained on the scene after 2 p.m. Traffic was getting by in the left lane.

“They’re figuring out if there’s any structural damage; there does not appear to be,” Hewett said. “The light pole remains on top of the truck bed, which actually has been sheared open a bit — a five-foot section that hit the overpass support is torn open kind of like one would imagine a tin can.”

Hewett said the truck lost a potion of its load, which appears to be auto parts, which spilled out onto the freeway.

There were no injuries reported and it did not appear that any additional vehicles were involved in the crash.

The cause of the accident remains unknown as this time. An investigation is ongoing.

