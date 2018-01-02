DETROIT (WWJ) – Authorities say three people are hospitalized following an accident involving a Detroit Department of Transportation bus.

The accident happened Tuesday morning on McGraw Avenue and Junction Street, not far from Warren Avenue and I-94.

A preliminary investigation shows an  SUV may have run a stop sign at the intersection and collided with the bus.

Reporting live from the scene, WWJ’s Charlie Langton said the bus driver, a passenger and the SUV driver were injured in the crash. Three people were taken to the hospital, according to police, with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

