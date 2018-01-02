(Photo Credit: Thinkstock)



Given current market conditions, Michigan-based small business owners need to reduce costs and improve operational efficiency wherever they can. One counterintuitive way to help achieve that goal is to invest in quality company health insurance. By investing in the right plan, founders optimize the health and well-being of their employees, and consequently, reduce absenteeism, improve productivity and boost overall profitability.



Health screenings

One of the core benefits of a company health plan is that they typically require employees to get regular physicals and health screenings. That means potential serious health problems, like hypertension, diabetes and cancer can be detected before they become critical. For workers, health screenings mean a higher quality of life. For employers, it means not contributing to the more than $225 billion that the U.S. industry loses to worker-related illness every year.



Weight loss programs

Due to the increasing digitization of modern life, the majority of the U.S. labor force spends most of their workday sitting. Unfortunately, being physically inactive for hours on end increases a person’s risk factor for contracting a number of expensive to treat health problems such as obesity and heart disease. However, with the right healthcare provider, sedentary workers can get access to weight management programs that will help them lead physically active lifestyles. And where there are physically active employees, there are lower health insurance premiums.



Immunizations

According to a study conducted by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the U.S. economy took a $5.8 billion hit last year due to the 2016 influenza epidemic. Moreover, it was found that 80 percent of the lost productivity and health care costs could have been avoided had more Americans received a vaccination. Since flu shots are free with most health insurance plans, small business owners have 5.8 billion reasons to make sure their teams have coverage and are properly vaccinated.



Substance abuse treatment

Although its harmful effects are well documented, approximately 48 million Americans smoke cigarettes. In addition to seriously damaging their lungs and shortening their lifespans, smokers also cost their employers a lot of money. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that U.S. industry loses $170 billion in lost productivity due to smoking annually. To protect their companies from smoking’s devastating economic impact, Michigan-based founders should invest in a corporate health plan that covers substance abuse treatment.





