(97.1 The Ticket) With his outspoken ways and massive salary, Jim Harbaugh invites plenty of scrutiny on himself.
So when Michigan collapsed in Monday’s Outback Bowl versus South Carolina, blowing a 19-3 second half lead en route to a 26-19 loss, Twitter wasted no time getting after the Wolverines’ head coach.
Perhaps the most cutting remark came from former Buckeye Cris Carter.
After opening the season ranked No. 11 and rising to No. 7 after a 4-0 start, Michigan stumbled to an 8-5 finish, its worst record under Harbaugh.
This is an especially strong condemnation of Harbaugh, considering he reeled in the No. 8 recruiting class in 2016 and the No. 5 class in 2017.
One of those recruits in 2016 was highly-touted kicker Quinn Nordin, who feuded with Harbaugh earlier this season and embarrassed Michigan on Monday by making a crude gesture at the South Carolina sideline.
Under Harbaugh, Michigan hasn’t been able to win the big one. Monday’s loss in a New Year’s Day bowl game was just another reminder.
Of the eight Big Ten teams to play in a bowl game this season, Michigan was the only one to lose.
Between the Wolverines’ disappointing finish and the Ravens’ Week 17 collapse, it’s been a rough stretch for the Harbaugh family.
Michigan fans can rest easy, at least, knowing that Harbaugh isn’t leaving. Asked after Monday’s loss if he had coached his final game for the Wolverines, he said, “No.”