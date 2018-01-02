TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 1: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on from the sidelines during the second quarter of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game against the South Carolina Gamecocks on January 1, 2018 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

(97.1 The Ticket) With his outspoken ways and massive salary, Jim Harbaugh invites plenty of scrutiny on himself.

So when Michigan collapsed in Monday’s Outback Bowl versus South Carolina, blowing a 19-3 second half lead en route to a 26-19 loss, Twitter wasted no time getting after the Wolverines’ head coach.

Perhaps the most cutting remark came from former Buckeye Cris Carter.

Harbaugh is the most overrated coach in football. No creativity after a month of practice. — Cris Carter (@criscarter80) January 1, 2018

After opening the season ranked No. 11 and rising to No. 7 after a 4-0 start, Michigan stumbled to an 8-5 finish, its worst record under Harbaugh.

Congrats to Michigan and Jim Harbaugh on the greatest 8-5, 4th place in Big Ten East, Outback Bowl loss to an SEC team season in college football history. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 1, 2018

Michigan paid Jim Harbaugh $9 million for that 8-5, Outback Bowl- loss season. pic.twitter.com/2TRrxsPyra — Brad Senkiw (@BradSenkiw) January 1, 2018

This is an especially strong condemnation of Harbaugh, considering he reeled in the No. 8 recruiting class in 2016 and the No. 5 class in 2017.

One of those recruits in 2016 was highly-touted kicker Quinn Nordin, who feuded with Harbaugh earlier this season and embarrassed Michigan on Monday by making a crude gesture at the South Carolina sideline.

Man. Jim Harbaugh turned a lot of hype and consecutive Top 10 recruiting classes into a 5-loss season REAL quick. — Andrew Hall (@DudeYouCrazy) January 1, 2018

Jim Harbaugh sleeping over at a recruit’s house is going to get us all free coconut shrimp at Outback tomorrow. What do you have to say now, haters? — Bill Landis (@BillLandis25) January 1, 2018

Under Harbaugh, Michigan hasn’t been able to win the big one. Monday’s loss in a New Year’s Day bowl game was just another reminder.

Updating the Harbaugh numbers. Michigan will kick off 2018 season Sept. 1 at Notre Dame having not beaten a team with winning record in 665 days. — Dave Briggs (@DBriggsBlade) January 1, 2018

Michigan fans can rest easy knowing that Jim Harbaugh’s best win in his third season was Purdue. — Spartan Avenue (@SpartanAvenueFS) January 1, 2018

Of the eight Big Ten teams to play in a bowl game this season, Michigan was the only one to lose.

Who’s got it better than Jim Harbaugh and Michigan? How about the 7 B1G teams who won their bowl games. pic.twitter.com/ocXOasIx0H — Buckeye Videos+ (@BuckeyeVideos) January 1, 2018

Between the Wolverines’ disappointing finish and the Ravens’ Week 17 collapse, it’s been a rough stretch for the Harbaugh family.

John Harbaugh: my team really blew it this season. Jim Harbaugh: Hold my bloomin’ onion. — Ted Glover (@purplebuckeye) January 1, 2018

Did harbaugh take an NFL gig at halftime? Because it looks like he did. — Jay Crawford (@JaycrawfordCLE) January 1, 2018

Michigan fans can rest easy, at least, knowing that Harbaugh isn’t leaving. Asked after Monday’s loss if he had coached his final game for the Wolverines, he said, “No.”