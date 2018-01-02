LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 08: Chimezie Metu #4 of the USC Trojans reacts to a lost possession against the Oklahoma Sooners in an 85-83 Sooner win during the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic at Staples Center on December 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Forward Chimezie Metu will give up his role as team captain and issue a written apology as part of his discipline by Southern California after his flagrant foul in a win over Washington State.

Metu kicked Cougars guard Carter Skaggs in the groin and was ejected late in the first half on Sunday.

The school said Monday night that Metu will sit out the first half of USC’s game against California on Thursday. In a letter to Skaggs, Metu apologized to the player, Cougars coach Ernie Kent and the rest of the Washington State team, as well as to his USC teammates and fans.

The Pac-12 approved coach Andy Enfield’s discipline and said it would take no further action.

Metu acknowledged his inappropriate action, saying “a lack of judgment for a split second led to an action that I immediately regretted and had no business committing in the first place. I understand there is no place in the game of basketball for such an unsportsmanlike action.”

The junior also wrote that he is “prepared to take any necessary steps to ensure that I am not involved in such an incident moving forward.”

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch