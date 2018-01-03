(credit: istock)

FLINT (WWJ/AP) – A 10-year-old mid-Michigan boy has died following a possible drive-by shooting on New Year’s Day.

Jacues Allen was inside his Flint home late Monday night when he was wounded by gunfire that came from outside, according to authorities. In critical condition, the child was rushed to a local hospital where police said he died on Wednesday.

Next-door neighbor Evelyn Cleaves told WJRT-TV that the gunfire was like a “boom, boom, boom, boom.”

Police search for drive-by shooter who killed 10 year old Jacues Allen in Flint on New Years Day. Photo from: William Foster pic.twitter.com/0QMe8r5xyg — Joel Feick (@joelfeick) January 3, 2018

State police have said it’s believed the shooting was a drive-by. No arrests have been made and no suspects have been named or described

As an investigation continues, it’s unclear who may have been the target, and a possible motive for the shooting is also unknown. George Cleaves said Jacues lived in the home with two other siblings and their grandmother.

Anyone who witnessed this shooting, saw anything suspicious in the area, or who has any information about this case is asked to call Detective Sgt. Willoughby at 810-237-6934, the Flint Police Department Detective Bureau 810-237-6900, or Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Callers to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous and cash reward may be available upon an arrest. Tipsters may also submit information using an online form at this link.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.