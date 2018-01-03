DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit Police are investigating after a body was found inside of a burning car on the city’s east side.
Investigators say the car was parked in the driveway on Elmwood, near I-94 and East Outer Drive, when it was set on fire Wednesday morning and fully engulfed in flames. Inside was a body so badly burnt, investigators were unable to determine the gender of the victim.
Investigators also found bullet casings near the car, as well as bullet holes in the car.
The vehicle doesn’t belong to the homeowner and at this point, police aren’t sure how it got there. It’s also unknown if the victim died in the fire or from some other causes.
An investigation is ongoing.
