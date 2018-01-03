PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 01: Emily Ratajkowski attends the Vogue Party as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 at Le Petit Palais on October 1, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

If you were impressed with the sexy Santa costumes celebrities were flaunting, then you will love New Year’s Eve photos.

The best part about New Year’s Eve is the fact that everyone is dressed to impress.

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski may have won best dressed for 2017. Lucky for us, she also started 2018 in style.

NYC NYE A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Dec 31, 2017 at 7:20pm PST

Below are some of her finest photos from 2017.

📷@tremendy A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Nov 25, 2017 at 9:08am PST

Other celebs stepped out for the New Year and also looked amazing.

La Familia x Vintage Doves A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on Jan 1, 2018 at 4:16pm PST

loner life 👽 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Dec 29, 2017 at 12:26pm PST

If you thought Instagram was the best social media app for 2017, I expect even bigger things in 2018.