NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 14: (L-R) Executive Producer Martin Scorcese, Director/Writer Ben Younger, Professional Boxer Vinny Paz and Actor Miles Teller attend as Open Road with Men's Fitness host the premiere of 'Bleed For This' at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on November 14, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Ex-boxing champion Vinny Paz has been released after turning himself in on a felony assault charge in Rhode Island.

Paz, a five-time world champion, is known for his comeback story after a car crash, which was dramatized in the 2016 film “Bleed for This.” He is accused of biting a man, knocking out his teeth and sending him to the hospital.

He appeared in Providence District Court on Wednesday, not long after turning himself in on a warrant issued Tuesday. He did not enter a plea and was released on personal recognizance.

Witnesses told police that Paz accused the man of stealing $16,000. The retired champ made a series of statements on Tuesday defending his actions. He told WPRI-TV that he got robbed, “and when that happens, you gotta do what you gotta do.”

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)