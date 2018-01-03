DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit firefighters battled the bitterly cold temperatures along with several house fires Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out at a vacant home on Hazelwood, in the area of Rosa Parks and Clairmount avenues, and spread to two neighboring homes, one of which was occupied.

The residents were able to escape without injury.

“My dog kept waking me up and I didn’t know what was going on. I got up and looked out there and tried to call 911,” said neighbor Lois Atcher, who was rescued by firefighters. “It took them forever to get here and they didn’t have no water when they got here.”

Firefighters had difficulty holding back the flames due to lack of water in some fire hydrants. Crews had to run lines from blocks away to bring water to the scene.

Give @DetroitFire some credit fighting three housefires despite fire hydrant issues on Hazelwood (Rosa Parks/Clairmount) due to the extreme cold. @WWJ950 @FOX2News @Entercom pic.twitter.com/lKr94OC82g — Charlie Langton (@charlielangton) January 3, 2018

A cause of the fire remains under investigation.