ROSCOMMON (WWJ) – Ever think about trying cross-country skiing or snowshoeing? A group of resorts in Michigan is offering discounted lessons this month as part of the Discover Michigan Skiing program.

For just $20 you get spend the day on the slopes, complete with equipment and instruction, according to Mariah Frye, owner of Cross Country Ski Headquarters in Roscommon in northern Michigan.

“You get a ski or snowshoe rental, plus a ski or snowshoe lesson, as well as a facility pass,” Frye told WWJ’s Beth Fisher. “So, it’s just a really good value to introduce people to the sport of cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.”

The lesson covers basic maneuvering on skis, including classic technique, turning, controlling speed going downhill, and getting up from a fall. At the end of the program, participants receive a $20-off coupon valid at participating Michigan Ski Industries Association ski shops.

Don’t let those cold temperatures scare you off, either. Frye said you’ll hardly even notice them once you get going.

“We’ve been so busy this season and really it’s because cross-country skiing and snowshoeing works up so much body heat, and you’re in the woods so you’re really protected from being in a lot of the wind,” she said. “So, people have been out in droves to cross-country ski and snowshoe, despite the cold temps.”

To sign up for the Discover Michigan Skiing program, fill out this voucher and make a reservation at a participating ski area. Some ski areas allow you to sign up online, or you can pre-register by calling 800-832-2663.

The Discover Michigan group lesson usually starts at 11 a.m. on Saturdays. But if you have a group of four or more, you may schedule a private group lesson most any day or time. In either case, sign in at the rental desk at least 15 minutes prior to the lesson time to get fitted for ski equipment.

Participating resorts include: