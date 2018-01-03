Filed Under:cleveland browns, Corey Coleman

CLEVELAND (AP) — A man is suing Cleveland Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman and several other people over a 2016 New Year’s Eve alleged assault.

Cleveland.com reports a lawsuit filed recently by Adam Sapp names the Browns player, his brother, Jonathan Coleman, and Jared Floyd of Dallas. Sapp claims the defendants and several other men beat him during an altercation in Coleman’s downtown apartment building.

According to court documents, Sapp is seeking $25,000 for medical costs along with punitive damages.

Corey Coleman has denied involvement in the altercation. He was cleared by the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office.

Floyd has pleaded guilty to attempted felonious assault. A second trial has been scheduled for Jonathan Coleman next month following a mistrial in November.

