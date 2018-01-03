Filed Under:Body Found, Oxford Township

OXFORD TWP. (WWJ) – The Oakland County Medical Examiner is performing an autopsy on a 59-year-old man who was found dead inside his Oxford Township home.

The body was discovered by his neighbor Tuesday afternoon, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, in the 1600 block of Lakesview Drive.

The man was sitting on the living room floor, investigators said, and based on the state of the decomposition, it appeared that he’d been dead for several months.

Detectives requested the OCSO Forensic Science Laboratory to respond to process the scene.

Authorities have not said how they believed the man died. The man’s name has not been released as an investigation continues.

