DEARBORN (WWJ) – Michigan State Police have a warning for speeders on the Southfield Freeway: they’re coming for you.
Late Tuesday night, state police said the Special Enforcement Section will be stepping up patrols on M-39 “for a while,” looking for drivers who disregard the 55 mile per hour speed limit.
The increase in patrols is in response to complaints about speed on the Southfield Freeway, according to police.
“Hopefully drivers will slow down on their own. If not… Consider yourself warned,” police said in a tweet.