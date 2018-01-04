DETROIT (WWJ) – The so-called “bomb cyclone” snow storm impacting the northeast. And that’s affecting air travel all over the country — including right here in metro Detroit.

WWJ Newsradio 950’s Jon Hewett caught up with weary travelers — trying to get from here to there.

Many of the cancellations affecting flights to East Coast destinations; Newark, LaGuardia, Philly, and JFK, among them.

The agency that runs New York City-area airports says all flights have been suspended temporarily at JFK and LaGuardia airports due to wind and whiteout conditions Thursday afternoon.

At Newark Liberty airport in New Jersey, airlines had cancelled 867 flights as of noon Thursday, 73 percent of normal flight activity.

Two-thirds of all flights at Port Authority of New York and New Jersey airports are canceled.

For some travelers it was a day spent inside the airport and searching for other options.

Flight cancellations continue to grow in the wake of a massive winter storm in the Northeast. Updates @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/LU6GQXe4FV — Jon Hewett (@JonHewettWWJ) January 4, 2018

“Yesterday I left Chicago,” said Lisa Harp of New York City, “as soon as I walk up to the gate I see it was canceled – got a flight for 7:55 — been on the standby for the three before that, and each one of those got canceled. Tried to do Philly, ’cause I could take the train … then the 7:55 one canceled, so I had to wait about two hours for my bag and now I’m trying to find a hotel.”

She said she’s working on less than two hours of sleep and now her short-term goal is to, “find a hotel with a bar.”

“Plan B,” said Michael Lapis, “is to find a hotel.” Lapis was returning from the Phillipines with a stop in Detroit and that’s where he’ll stay overnight. “Life is life. Sometimes you’ve got to weather out the storm.”

Passengers are being urged to call their carrier before going to the airports Thursday or later this week.

The snowstorm hitting the Northeast is expected to drop 6 to 10 inches of snow in the New York City area.

